Vietnam peacekeeping force honoured
At the commendation ceremony (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The level-two field hospital No.1 of the Vietnam People’s Army was honoured at a ceremony at Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5, after it completed the peacekeeping mission at the UN mission in South Sudan.
Addressing the ceremony, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh affirmed that participation in UN peacekeeping activities is a breakthrough step for Vietnam’s external policy, marking a change both qualitative and quantitative in multilateral cooperation in general and defence-security cooperation in particular.
On behalf of the Government, Deputy PM Binh honoured the achievements made by the field hospital No.1 while performing duty at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. He said the hospital staff have united to overcome all difficulties and complete all duties, leaving good impression on international friends and people in the host country.
“Each staff member of the hospital is an ambassador of peace of Vietnam, ..helping promote the image of the peace-loving country and people of Vietnam,” he said.
Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, reported that during more than 12 months in South Sudan, the hospital treated 2,022 patients and transferred seven to upper hospitals. Officials of the UN peacekeeping mission highly valued the hospital’s professional skills, treatment quality and service attitude.
The hospital staff also completed all training as required by the mission, and established good relations with other units in the mission and local authorities and people. The hospital was honoured with the UN peacekeeping medal for its outstanding performance.
At the ceremony, the Defence Ministry announced a decision of the President to award the Fatherland Defence Order to the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, the department’s director Major General Hoang Kim Phung and the level-two field hospital No.1.
The Military Hospital 175 and Director of the level-two field hospital No.1 Bui Duc Thanh were presented with certificates of merit of the Prime Minister./.