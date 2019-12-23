Vietnam People’s Army has high militancy: Russian professor
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has high militancy, powerful motivation and good combat experience, said Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute of the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.
Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute of the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia. (Photo: VNA)
Over the past 75 years, the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has proved its capacity and militancy, Kolotov told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Russia on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the VPA (Dec. 22).
The VPA has won the defensive wars to protect the country with excellent generals, he said, adding Vietnam’s first Minister of National Defence, General Vo Nguyen Giap, has become a legend in the country’s military history.
The Russian professor also talked about the effects of technological development on potential armed conflicts, saying modern warfare today uses high intelligence technologies, intelligent weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The world entered a new era so the VPA must be well-prepared to safeguard the country’s interests in new environments such as the Internet or aerospace, he added./.