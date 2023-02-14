Society Binh Duong: thousands of factories to be moved from residential areas About 2,900 businesses and factories in residential areas of the southern province of Binh Duong will be re-located into industrial zones and clusters in the locality from 2024-2030, according to a plan sketched out by the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tonnes to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Society Vietnam’s tourism makes international headlines Vietnam’s tourism has won the praise of international media, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society Vietnamese embassies in Turkey, Syria well perform citizen protection The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has been urgently performing citizen protection measures, and actively supporting the mission of the Ministry of Public Security which is on search-and-rescue duty in areas bearing the brunt of the devastating February 6 earthquake, according to Ambassador Do Son Hai.