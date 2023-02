Vietnam People’s Army soldiers arrive in Hatay (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army, including 76 soldiers who bring with them six service dogs, arrived in Antakya city of Turkey’s Hatay province on February 13 evening (local time), to join search and rescue activities for earthquake-hit victims.At the airport, the delegation talked to representatives from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority to learn about the needs of the host country.Earlier, a 24-member team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security engaged in search and rescue efforts in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman, which is among the localities bearing the brunt of the earthquake , after they arrived in Istanbul International Airport on February 10.As of 9pm on February 13 (Vietnam time), the deadly disaster had killed more than 37,000 people in not only Turkey but also Syria.According to the Vietnamese embassies in Turkey and Syria, so far, there was no information on Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in the disaster./.