Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos
The boarding culture and ethnicity school (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11.
As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.
Covering an area of 4.8ha in Na Khoai village, Xaysettha district of Vientiane, the school was constructed with a total budget of over 11 million USD.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong said the project is one of the gifts from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to its Lao counterpart with the desire to help the Lao army improve the quality of education and training of human resources to meet the national construction and defence requirements in the country in the new situation.
The school will serve training and fostering children of Lao ethnic groups across the country, thus making important contributions to building a prosperous Laos, he stressed.
Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone thanked the Party, Government and Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam for supporting Laos in personnel training, especially training next generations of the Lao People's Army.
The project is one of the symbols showing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general and the two armies in particular, he affirmed./.