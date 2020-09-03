Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy at the event (Photo: VNA)



New York (VNA) - The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN held an online ceremony on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 75th National Day, which attracted the participation of over 400 delegates from UN member states.



Addressing the ceremony, President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad Bande expressed his delight at the partnership between Vietnam and the UN, which was set up in 1977 and has brought about positive results in fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He hailed Vietnam’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and believed the country would make increasingly active contributions.



UN Under-Secretary General Atul Khare spoke highly of the closer partnership between Vietnam and the UN and welcomed Vietnam’s contributions to promoting peace and international security.



Amid the complex developments of COVID-19, which have posed challenges around the world, he highly valued Vietnam’s efforts in fighting the pandemic. He also thanked Vietnam for actively sharing its experience in coping with the disease and treating infected patients.



Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy said that since regaining its independence 75 years ago, Vietnam has always looked toward the goal of independence, freedom, and well-being.



It has strived to integrate into the regional and global community to become an independent, vibrant, and responsible member of the international community, as evidenced by its establishment of ties with 189 UN member countries and membership of ASEAN and regional and global organisations, he said.



Ties between Vietnam and the UN have developed strongly over past years, he went on, especially in the fulfilment of the Millennial Development Goals (MDGs) and the SDGs and Vietnam’s involvement in UN peacekeeping missions.



He thanked the UN and the international community for providing support for Vietnam in its process of post-war reconstruction, poverty reduction, and socio-economic development.



After watching a short video on Vietnam’s 75 years of construction and defence, international friends expressed their congratulations to the Vietnamese people and lauded the country’s invaluable support to the world’s national liberation movement. They wished that Vietnam will always live in peace and stability and will develop sustainably./.