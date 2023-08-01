Politics PM hosts officials, businesses from US state of California Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received a delegation of officials and businesses from the US state of California led by Mayor of Oakland city Sheng Thao in Hanoi on August 1.

Politics Greetings sent to Singapore on anniversaries of relations President Vo Van Thuong has extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on the occasions of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties (August 1,197-2023) and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Deputy PM receives JICA Executive Senior Vice President Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed Vietnam’s efforts to speed up the projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) of Japan while receiving Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hanoi on August 1.

Politics Economic cooperation a bright spot in Vietnam – UAE relations: Diplomat Economic cooperation has always been a crucial pillar and bright spot in the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan told the Vietnam News Agency.