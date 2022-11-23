Politics Infographic 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held, with the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and 10 partners.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established diplomatic ties in June 1967.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership The relations between Vietnam and Denmark have been further deepened since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1971.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong began an official visit to China on Oct. 30 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. In recent years, Vietnam-China ties have maintained a stable and positive trend. Their leaders have reached important common perceptions, helping lift bilateral ties to a new height.