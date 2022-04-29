Politics Infographic Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.

Politics Vietnam, Oman sign agreement on visa exemption Vietnam and Oman have sealed an agreement on visa exemption for bearers of diplomatic, special and official passports.

Politics Japan considers Vietnam extensive strategic partner: Official Vietnam is an extensive strategic partner which shares strategic interests with Japan, said a Japanese Government official ahead of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics PM suggests Soc Trang shift towards agriculture-based economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Soc Trang shift from agricultural production to agriculture-based economic development, at a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province as part of his trip to the locality on April 28.