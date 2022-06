Vietnam’s U19 football team will be in Group A at the AFF U-19 Boys Championship 2022. (Photo: AFF)



Vietnam’s U19 football team will be in Group A, together with Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei and the Philippines, at the AFF U19 Boys Championship 2022 , according the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).Group B includes Malaysia, Laos, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Singapore.Head coach Dinh The Nam has called up players for training at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre since June 6.The 2022 AFF U19 Boys Championship will take place in Indonesia from July 2 – 15.Nam said his team will play several friendly matches until the tournament starts./.