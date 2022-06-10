Culture - Sports AFC spotlights Nham Manh Dung’s goal at U23 Cup The Twitter page of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has praised the spectacular header of Vietnamese forward Nham Manh Dung in the match against Malaysia in Tashkent on June 8.

Culture - Sports Uzbek version of Ho Chi Minh’s prison diary published A Uzbek version of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s collection of poems “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) was made public at a ceremony which took place at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS) in Uzbekistan on June 9.