Vietnam placed in Group B at AFF U-19 football tournament
Vietnam’s U-19 football team will be in Group A, together with Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei and the Philippines, at the AFF U-19 Youth Championship 2022, according the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
Group B includes Malaysia, Laos, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Singapore.
Head coach Dinh The Nam has called up players for training at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre since June 6.
The 2022 AFF U19 Boys Championship will take place in Indonesia from July 2 – 15.
Nam said his team will play several friendly matches until the tournament starts./.