Vietnam placing highly at 2020 Army Games
Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army have posted good results in different categories at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Belarus.
A tank of the Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) - Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army have posted good results in different categories at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Belarus.
The tank team finished second on September 2, just behind Myanmar, in the second match of Group 2’s semi-final round in the “Tank Biathlon”, after completing three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 6 seconds, against Myanmar’s 2 hours, 18 minutes and 4 seconds.
The two teams and the others, from Laos and Tajikistan, will continue their rivalry in the final round.
Vietnamese snipers, meanwhile, secured second place in Group A1 behind host Belarus in the third stage of the “Sniper Frontier” contest, called “Sniper Relay”. The two remaining teams are from Russia and Uzbekistan.
Earlier, on August 31, Vietnam’s emergency rescue team finished third out of 10 teams in the first round of the Emergency Area competition.
On August 30, Vietnamese combat engineers finished the Safe Route challenge in 46 minutes, ranking third and picking up a bronze medal. The team received the same coloured medal last year, when competing at the Army Games for the first time.
The anti-aircraft missile team came third in the Confident Reception challenge by obtaining 89 and 82 out of 100 points in the confident reception and transfer stages, respectively.
On September 2, the Vietnamese delegation held a special festival to mark their country’s 75th National Day, featuring arts and musical performances and a culinary exchange./.