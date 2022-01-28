Business Value added tax cut to assist socio-economic recovery The value added tax (VAT) will be reduced by 2 percentage points to 8 percent starting this February as part of measures helping taxpayers tackle difficulties.

Business European firms optimistic about Vietnam’s investment environment European companies ended 2021 more positive and optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment, according to the Business Climate Index (BCI) announced by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 27.

Business Cashless society gets closer as Vietnam digital banking gathers pace One major “side effect” of the COVID-19 pandemic, amidst the unprecedented toll that it has exacted, is that it has catalysed digital transformation across all sectors, particularly in financial services.

Business Vietnam-Australia trade hits all time high in 2021 Vietnam-Australia trade turnover reached 12.4 billion USD in 2021 for the first time, an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to 2020.