President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and WPC delegates in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the World Peace Council (WPC) Socorro Gomes Coelho has lauded Vietnam’s important role in the council and expressed her belief that the country will make more contributions to global peace movements.



She told the press on the sidelines of the 22nd Assembly of the WPC, which is taking place in Hanoi and the northern province of Quang Ninh, that Vietnam had experienced wars and won victories, and the country is growing and integrating with the world strongly in peace and stability.



Vietnam is a source of inspiration and a good friend of nations that are struggling for independence, sovereignty and peace, the official continued.



Coelho suggested the Southeast Asian nation share its experience in the fight for peace with other council members, thus helping to strengthen solidarity and friendship, raise the awareness of people worldwide about the value of peace, and promote social equality, justice and development.



Aqel Mahmoud Ahmed Tugoz, Coordinator of the Palestinian Peace and Solidarity Committee, commended Vietnam’s development and increasing position in the international arena.



Vietnam’s hosting of the Conference of the WPC’s Executive Committee in 2017 and the 22nd Assembly this year vividly demonstrated the active contributions of the country and its Peace Committee in particular to global peace movements and the council, he emphasised.



APC members always respect and highly value the Vietnam Peace Committee, and learn from the country’s experience in its past struggles for national liberation as well as its present cause of reform, construction and development, he said.



Tugoz used this occasion to express his appreciation for Vietnam’s constant support for Palestine.



President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort affirmed that late President Ho Chi Minh was an ordinary but noble example.



Paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi with other delegates, Fernando said that the late Vietnamese leader had left an imprint in modern history not only in Vietnam but also the whole world, as he devoted his life to the cause of national liberation of the Vietnamese people, contributing to the common struggle of nations.



The revolutionary cause and the struggle for national liberation of Vietnam has always played a very important role in world peace, he stressed.



On June 5, 1911, from Nha Rong Wharf of Sai Gon, now Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969), known then as Nguyen Tat Thanh, boarded a ship named Admiral Latouche Treville, beginning his journey to seek ways for national salvation.



Thirty years later, he returned to Vietnam to lead the Vietnamese revolution which successfully conducted the August Revolution in 1945 and founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



The 22nd Assembly is the first of its kind to be held in Vietnam.



The WPC, an organisation leading the world peace movement, gathers 135 organisations of communist and left-wing parties from more than 100 countries. From an international anti-imperialist movement of the masses, after more than 70 years of development, it has become part of the world peace movement closely cooperating with international movements and countries to promote peace around the globe./.