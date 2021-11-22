Politics NA Standing Committee opens fifth sitting The National Assembly’s Standing Committee convened its fifth sitting in Hanoi on November 22 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Infographic ASEAN - CHINA Strategic Partnership The ASEAN-China relationship has been realised through many mechanisms including the annual summit, ministerial meetings, and five-year action plans.

Politics Vietnam deploys 12 more officers for UN peacekeeping operations The Ministry of Defence (MOD) on November 22 presented the President’s decisions to assign 12 officers, including two females, to South Sudan and the Central African Republic to work for the United Nations peacekeeping missions there.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai navies conduct 44th joint patrol The Vietnam People’s Navy and The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have conducted their 44th joint patrol, according to Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper.