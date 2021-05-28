Vietnam pledges to contribute to maintaining peace, stability in Middle East
Vietnam will actively contribute to the international community’s joint efforts in maintaining peace, stability and development in the Middle East, including the settlement of the Israel-Palestine issue, a representative of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other organisations in Geneva, has affirmed.
Houses damaged due to Israel-Palestine conflict (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam will actively contribute to the international community’s joint efforts in maintaining peace, stability and development in the Middle East, including the settlement of the Israel-Palestine issue, a representative of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other organisations in Geneva, has affirmed.
Addressing the UN Human Rights Council’s special meeting on May 27, the Vietnamese representative expressed deep concern over the recent tensions, violence and armed conflicts that have caused civilian casualties for both Palestine and Israel, as well as the serious humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories caused by the conflicts, especially in Gaza, that negatively affects Palestinian people in enjoying basic human rights.
The Vietnamese representative asserted that Vietnam welcomes the ceasefire agreement and calls on all parties to respect agreement and completely stop violence, including non-discriminatory and disproportionate acts of violence by Israel. Vietnam urged the parties to exercise utmost self-restraint to protect civilians and essential infrastructure, and called on the international community to step up humanitarian assistance, including supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to help Palestinian people soon overcome difficulties and stabilize life.
The official also reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of supporting the two-state solution, including the peaceful coexistence of the State of Palestine and the State of Israel with the pre-1967 borderline and East Jerusalem being the capital of Palestine, on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.
At the meeting, the UN Human Rights Council approved a resolution on ensuring respect for international human rights and humanitarian laws in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, with 24 “in favour” votes, nine “against” votes, and 14 abstentions.
Under the resolution, the council agreed to set up an independent investigation committee to conduct an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza./.