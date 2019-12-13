Politics NA Chairwoman meets Belarusian President National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which they discussed the partnership between Vietnam and Belarus across spheres.

Politics Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Politics National Assembly Chairwoman Kim Ngan visits Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Belarus for an official visit from December 12-14.