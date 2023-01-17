Vietnam, Poland boost defence cooperation
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for new Polish Defence Attaché to Vietnam, Col. Jaroslaw Bondalski, who affirmed that Poland attaches importance to its defence cooperation with Vietnam, and considers the Southeast Asian nation an important partner.
He pledged that in his working tenure, he will exert every effort to further promote bilateral defence ties.
Congratulating Col. Jaroslaw Bondalski on undertaking the new post, Chien expressed his belief that the officer will contribute to the traditional friendship between the two countries in general and their defence collaboration in particular.
The Vietnamese Defence Ministry backs the promotion of the two countries’ defence cooperation in accordance with the 2010 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral defence cooperation, he stated.
He proposed both sides continue carrying out collaboration activities on the basis of the MoU, with focus on delegation exchanges, training, and defence industry.
The ministry is willing to create favourable conditions for the Polish Defence Attaché to work with Vietnamese agencies and units to boost cooperation and seek new cooperation opportinuties, added Chien./.