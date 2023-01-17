Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Historical background of negotiations leading to the signing of the Paris Peace Accords The Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam was signed on January 27, 1973 by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam, the Republic of Vietnam, and the US, after 201 open sessions, 45 high-level private talks, 24 secret meetings, 500 press conferences, 1,000 interviews and hundreds of get-togethers in support of Vietnam.

Politics PM assigns tasks to deputy prime ministers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision assigning tasks to deputy prime ministers.