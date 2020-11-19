Vietnam, Poland hold online deputy ministerial-level political consultation
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and his Polish counterpart Marcin Przydacz co-chaired a deputy ministerial-level political consultation meeting in the form of videoconferencing on November 19.
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
As Vietnam and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, the two sides expressed their delight at the development of bilateral traditional friendship over the past years.
Dung hailed Poland for considering Vietnam one of the five priority partners in Asia-Pacific in its policy of expanding ties with Asian nations.
Vietnam treasures and wants to reinforce multifaceted ties with Poland – a traditional partner in Europe, he said.
Both sides spoke highly of close and effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries over the past years, thus making important contributions to strengthening bilateral bonds.
They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue. They agreed to work closely together at regional and global forums, especially the United Nations, to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
The officials vowed to further boost economic-trade-investment ties in the context that the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August, which serves as a bridge to step up trade links.
The Vietnamese deputy minister thanked Poland for actively supporting the signing of the EVFTA. He suggested Poland soon complete the ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to realise benefits brought about by the deal.
The two sides pledged to foster coordination in fields of national defence-security, education-training, health care, justice, agriculture, natural resources-environment, culture and tourism.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, they vowed to continue facilitating each other’s repatriation of their citizens.
On the occasion, Dung also thanked the Polish Government for providing support for the Vietnamese community in Poland, who he said serve as a bridge for friendship between the two nations./.
