Vietnam Post pilots Post Smart automatic delivery cabinet model
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Post has piloted the Post Smart automatic delivery cabinet model in 40 post offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from July as part of efforts to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
This is the first time such model has been applied in postal delivery activities in Vietnam.
Post Smart allows customers to get their parcels at any time using their smartphones. The process takes only a few minutes without requiring direct contacts with postal staff.
Le Quoc Anh, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Post said that the application of Post Smart is an obvious trend of the retail sector and e-commerce activities in the digital era. The Vietnam Post is working to complete its process of automatic delivery to meet customers’ demands, he added.
Currently, 18 Post Smart cabinets have been installed in Hanoi and 22 in Ho Chi Minh City, mostly in central post offices and those in apartment buildings, trade centres and office buildings.
The Vietnam Post plans to expand the service in other localities across the country in the time to come./.