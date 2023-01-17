Culture - Sports Exhibition on Party, President Ho Chi Minh opens in Binh Thuan The Ho Chi Minh Museum branch in the south central province of Binh Thuan has opened an exhibition showcasing paintings, photos and documents on the Party and President Ho Chi Minh at Duc Thanh relic site where he had taught before he left the country to seek ways for national salvation.

Culture - Sports Norwegian Ambassador experiences Vietnamese Tet traditions Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken and her family are enjoying a lot of Vietnamese traditions during their first Tet (Lunar New Year) in the country, including “xin chu” ((asking for calligraphy from scholars).