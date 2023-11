Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in the first 10 months of 2023 In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.2 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.7 percent, a trade surplus of 24.61 billion USD was recorded, and international visitors increased 4.2-fold compared to the same period of 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam among top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 Vietnam is projected to be one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, witth anticipated GDP growth of 5.8% in the year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Infographic Quang Ninh - Economic development bright spot The northern province of Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth in the double digits for seven consecutive years from 2016 to 2022. Its urbanisation rate, meanwhile, ranks it at the top in the country, just behind centrally-run cities nationwide.