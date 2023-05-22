Health Takeda continues to empower patients with hematopoietic system cancer with Bright Future Fund In order to provide official information for blood cancer patients across the country, as well as to build a bridge to connect and share experiences among patients, caregivers, and medical staff about this disease, Takeda Vietnam continues to partner with the Bright Future Fund through the club “Bright Future – Accompanying Patients with Hematopoietic Cancer.”

Health Vietnam to consider announcing end of COVID-19 pandemic The Government Office has issued an official document on COVID-19 prevention and control in the new context, mentioning the possibility of announcing the end of the pandemic.

Health Hanoi launches free health examination, management programmee The Hanoi Department of Health on May 15 coordinated with the capital city's Me Linh district in launching a programme on health examination and management for people living in the district.