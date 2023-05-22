Vietnam posts 1,222 new COVID-19 cases on May 22
A health worker in Hanoi's Dong Da district administers COVID-19 vaccine to a local. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 1,222 new COVID-19 cases on May 22, up 300 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,603,960.
The same day, 304 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,635,369.
Meanwhile, a new death from the virus was reported in Hanoi, pushing the death toll to 43,204, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
A total of 266,348,418 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country to date./.