Vietnam posts 6.35 billion USD in trade surplus in first four months
Vietnam’s export-import value in the first four months of this year was estimated at 210.79 billion USD, down 13.6% year-on-year, with trade in surplus by 6.35 billion USD, the General Statistics Office has reported.
VNA
