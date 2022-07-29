Business CPI goes up 2.54% in seven months: GSO The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.

Business Advice given to help firms boost exports to American members of CPTPP The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has created a strong impulse for export and import, but there remain certain obstacles to the shipments of Vietnamese goods to the deal’s American member markets, heard a seminar held in Hanoi on July 28.

Business Vietnam, US hold fourth energy security dialogue Vietnam and the US discussed in detail clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and nuclear energy as well as plans to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050, during their fourth energy security dialogue in Washington DC on July 27-28.

Business Vietnam Cashew Association lowers export target amid weak demand As cashew exports in the first half of 2022 fell by 9.2% against the same period last year, the Vietnam Cashew Association (VCA) has to adjust down its annual export target to 3.2 billion USD.