Health Expiry date of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine extended The Ministry of Health has announced the extension of an additional three months to the shelf-life of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine against COVID-19.

Society Prime Minister lauds medical workers’ dedication to public health Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 expressed the Party and State’s gratitude to health workers nationwide for their dedication to public health.

Health COVID-19: 86,990 cases recorded on February 27 A total 86,990 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 26 to 4pm February 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 77,982 cases recorded on February 26 A total 77,982 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 25 to 4pm February 26, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.