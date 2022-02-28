Vietnam posts 94,385 COVID-19 cases on February 28
A health worker injects COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly person in Le Dai Hanh ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 94,385 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 27 to 4pm February 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 12,850, followed by Quang Ninh with 9,105, Nghe An 3,958 and Bac Ninh 3,572.
The national tally now stands at 3,443,485 cases, including 40,252 deaths.
The day also saw 27,039 people given the all-clear, pushing the total recoveries to 2,438,951 to date. There are 3,473 severely ill patients under treatment.
On February 27, 203,673 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total to 193,625,095./.