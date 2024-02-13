Vietnam is widely recognised as a global success story in its endeavours to eliminate hunger, alleviate poverty, and promote equality and social advancement. It was one of the initial 30 countries worldwide and the first in Asia to implement a multidimensional poverty standard, ensuring that people have access to basic social services and a minimum standard of living.

Vietnam has always given priority to vulnerable groups, including women, children, the poor, the elderly, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, and those affected by HIV/AIDS in implementing Party guidelines, state policies, and laws. The country has also made continual progress in reducing gender inequality.

Vietnam has also made active contributions to promoting human rights globally. The country is currently a member of seven out of nine significant international conventions on human rights.

Vietnam firmly believes in the universal value of human rights, a belief that has been acknowledged by the international community through its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

This recognition serves as strong affirmation of Vietnam’s dedication to upholding human rights./.

VNA