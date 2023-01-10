Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam posted an all-time high import of automobiles with 173,467 units valued at 3.84 billion USD last year, surpassing the previous record of about 160,000 units in 2021, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The figures represented an increase of 8.5% in volume and 5.1% in value year-on-year.

In December alone, a total of 21,896 units worth 431.55 million USD were imported, marking the second biggest import in the year, behind November with roughly 23,000 units.

Indonesia and Thailand were the biggest auto exporters of Vietnam. Indonesia surpassed Thailand to become the biggest seller of Vietnam in terms of volume but Thailand still ranked first in value.

Specifically, Vietnam bought 72,671 units from Indonesia with a total value of over 1.05 billion USD. Meanwhile, auto imports from Thailand hit 72,032 units worth 1.43 billion USD.

The third biggest seller was China with 17,340 units valued at 714.5 million USD.

With a combined 162,043 units, the above three markets accounted for 93.4% of the country’s total auto imports. The figure was also higher than the total auto imports recorded in 2021./.