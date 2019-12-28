This is the second consecutive year that Vietnam's economic growth has exceeded 7% since 2011.

The agro-forestry and fisheries sector saw an increase of 2.01%, the industry and construction sector 8.09%, and the service sector, 7.3%.

The main driver of Vietnam's economic growth this year continued to be the processing, manufacturing and service sectors.

The General Statistics Office cited the government's management and efforts by all sectors and localities in implementing the socio-economic development plan of 2019 as major factors behind the outcomes./.

VNA