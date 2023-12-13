Vietnam posts trade surplus of 22.44 billion USD
Vietnam had posted a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15, according to data released by the General Statistics Office.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse pay a State visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 12-13 is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.
See more
InfographicVietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030
Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD
Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.
InfographicFirst batch of bird’s nest products exported to China
China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023
Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.
InfographicCashew exports hit record high in October
Vietnam’s cashew exports in October hit a record high of 64,320 tonnes, bringing the 10-month figure to nearly 516,870 tonnes worth 2.95 billion USD, with the annual target of 3.1 billion USD likely to be exceeded.