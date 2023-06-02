The General Statistics Office said in the period, Vietnam exported about 136 billion USD worth of goods, a year-on-year drop of 11.6%, while imports totalled 126 billion USD, down nearly 18% year on year.

Regarding the structure of exports, processed commodities earned 120 billion USD; agro-forestry products, over 10 billion USD; and aquatic products, 3.37 billion USD.

The US was the biggest importer of Vietnamese products, while China was the largest import market.

Given unpredictable developments in import and export activities, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is continuing to closely monitor developments in the world market and propose cooperation frameworks and solutions to develop traditional markets and diversify export markets./.

