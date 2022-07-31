Business Big step for Vietnamese fruits towards US market First litchi fruits of northern Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces have been shipped by sea to the US to be sold at Safeway and Albersons - two supermarket chains with the largest network on the West Coast of the US.

Business Book on Danish market published The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark, in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia, published a book on the Danish market with the aim to support Vietnamese companies in taking advantage of opportunities brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost their exports to the country.

Business PM inspects stagnant steel project in Thai Nguyen Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 inspected the progress of the second phase of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant extension project (TISCO 2) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 31.