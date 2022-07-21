Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vietnam is Cambodia's huge and promising tourism market, with the highest percentage of foreign arrivals in the country, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Thok Sokkhom has said.



He made the statement at the Cambodian Tourism Roadshow held by the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism in coordination with the People’s Committee of Can Tho city on July 20. It aims to promote the potential of Cambodia's tourism and strengthen cooperation between the two countries' tourism sectors.





At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Entitled “Visit Cambodia next – Safe, warm, clean and Green Tourism Destination”, the programme is part of activities aiming to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia's diplomatic relations.

The official said the programme will open many opportunities for tourism enterprises of the two countries to meet, exchange and share ideas to promote the development of tourism activities between Vietnam and Cambodia.



He also appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby creating favourable conditions for tourism activities to recover and flourish.



Addressing the event, Ha Van Sieu, deputy general director of the Vietnam Administration of Tourism, said Vietnam and Cambodia have completely opened up international tourism at all border gates by land, air and sea after two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Ha Van Sieu, deputy general director of the Vietnam Administration of Tourism, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The two countries have recognised each other's vaccine passports. Many cooperation and tourism promotion activities within the bilateral and multilateral framework have been effectively implemented, attracting the attention of tourism agencies and associations of the two sides, he said.



Sieu said he was confident that tourism promotion activities between Cambodia and Vietnam will reap success./.