Business PM sets deadline for completion of Long Thanh airport in first half of 2026 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the acceleration of construction of T3 passenger terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport and Long Thanh airport so that the projects can be put into operation before April 30, 2025 and in the first half of 2026, respectively.

Business US extends investigations into wooden cabinets from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the extension of the deadline to issue the final conclusion on the investigation of the product scope of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business Vietnam to join conference on global agricultural supply chain connection Vietnamese businesses operating in agriculture will attend the Agricultural Supply Chain Asia conference (ASCA) co-hosted by the US Grains Council, the US Wheat Associates, and the US Soybean Export Council from March 18 – 20, according to the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business HCM City export furniture fair to take place from March 6-9 Ho Chi Minh City's export furniture fair (HawaExpo 2024) will take place in the southern largest economic hub from March 6-9 with most of the exhibition space and trade promotion activities prioritised for domestic businesses, the organiser Viforest Fair has announced.