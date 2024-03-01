Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb
Vietnamese company introducing products at a trade event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese enterprises invested over 25 million USD in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 21.7% of the capital registered in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.
There were 11 nations and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, with the US ranking first (26.6%), followed by New Zealand (23.5%), and Germany (21.5%).
The capital focuses on eight industries, mainly wholesale and retail (39.4%), real estate business (21.5%), and construction (20%).
In the period, Vietnamese investors did not make adjustments for their existing projects.
As of February 20, Vietnam had had 1,716 valid investment projects abroad, with a combined capital of over 22.1 billion USD, mainly in mining, agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Laos ranks first among the countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, accounting for 24.8% of the total, followed by Cambodia (13.2%), and Venezuela (8.3%)./.