Society Two Chinese men detained for smuggling baby Two Chinese citizens have been detained while attempting to smuggle a 13-day-old baby out of Vietnam, border guards in the northern border province of Quang Ninh said on December 18.

Society NA leader hails contributions of Catholics solidarity committee National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has acknowledged the contributions made by the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to national development.

Society HCM City plagued by serious shortage of social housing There was not a single social housing project in Ho Chi Minh City this year, and with support funds for them being limited, there is a fear the situation could continue, experts said.

Society Vietnam Women’s Union launches web portal The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee launched the union’s web portal at vwu.vn at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 19.