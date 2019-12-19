Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, children
Vietnam has made great achievements in promoting gender equality and fighting violence against women and children, an official from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has said.
At the conference (Source: VNA)
KOICA Country Vice Director in Vietnam Rah Mi-hye made the affirmation at a conference to review the implementation of a communication campaign on gender equality and gender-based violence prevention in Hanoi on December 19.
She also highly appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s move to issue a Law on Gender Equality and a national strategy on gender equality.
The prevention of gender-based violence has received strong response from ministries, sectors, localities and social organizations in Vietnam, she said.
KOICA will continue to join hands with Vietnam in carrying out activities to protect rights of women and girls, thus further promoting cooperation between the two countries, the official stressed.
In 2016, the Vietnamese Government officially assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to coordinate with other ministries, sectors and localities to implement an action month for gender equality and gender-based violence prevention (November 15 - December 15).
The action month has been supported by many international and social organisations, and achieved significant results.
According to Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, the programme has helped raise public awareness of the issue, contributing to effectively fighting violence against women and girls, and reducing the number of relevant cases./.