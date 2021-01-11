Business Resolution on switching investment format of North-South Expressway’s component projects adopted With 100 percent of votes, members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 11 adopted a resolution on the switching of investment format of some component projects on the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the 2017-20 period, which failed to find investors through biddings.

Business Global foothold the target for Binh Phuoc cashew nuts The southern province of Binh Phuoc, dubbed Vietnam’s “cashew capital”, is working towards boosting the popularity of its cashew nuts among global consumers, especially in demanding markets such as the US and the EU.

Business HDBank named among best companies in Vietnam HDBank was honoured along with other leading companies such as Vinamilk, Vingroup, CP Vietnam, and Vietnam National Petroleum Group as being among the Top 50 of Vietnam at the ceremony to announce the country’s 500 largest companies (VNR500) last week in Hanoi.

Business Bank offers soft loans to businesses for paying COVID-19-impacted workers The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has allocated 31.6 billion VND (1.36 million USD) to 207 enterprises to pay wages for 8,529 labourers who lost jobs due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.