Recently, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent the Government a proposal to completely open international tourism, including welcoming foreign tourists to Việt Nam and allowing Vietnamese tourists to travel abroad from March 31.

From now until March 30, Vietnam will continue to implement phase 2 of a pilot programme to welcome international tourists, but it is proposed to expand to localities in which residents have received the 3rd dose of the vaccine and low-risk areas.

Under the pilot programme, international tourists can visit seven localities including Phu Quoc island (Kien Giang Province), Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, Binh Dinh Province and HCM City.

Travellers need proof of double dose of vaccination or that they have recovered from COVID-19 within 6 months and a negative RT-PCR certificate within 72 hours before departure. Visitors are only allowed to participate in tourism activities in package tours registered in advance. On the 7th day of the itinerary, if the traveller has tested negative for COVID-19, they can continue to travel to other locations that have been approved for international arrivals./.

