At the event (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN met its Cuban counterpart in New York on February 10 to present Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s gift on the occasion of Cuba starting its Presidency of the Group of 77 and China.



The head of the Vietnamese mission, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, affirmed that Vietnam always values special friendship, mutual trust and loyalty with Cuba.



He expressed his belief that Cuba will successfully assume this role and continue protecting the interests of developing countries, and that the two countries' missions will continue maintaining close and effective coordination at the UN forums.



Ambassador Pedro Luis Predoso Cuesta, head of the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the UN, stressed that the two countries will continue offering mutual support on issues of shared concern.



Founded in 1964, the G77 and China groups 134 members, including developing countries with a view to promoting collective economic interests and strengthening the capacity of member states in economic and sustainable development issues within the UN and South-South cooperation frameworks.



Vietnam is one of the 77 founding members of the group. Cuba was elected as Chair of the Group and undertook this role from January 2023./.