Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (fourth from left) and Ambassadors from recipient countries pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.

The aid package comprises Made-in-Vietnam antimicrobial and medical masks and test kits for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dung underlined that the pandemic has spread all over the world with complex and unpredictable developments.

As Vietnam and African countries have nurtured traditional friendships, the Vietnamese Government decided to offer part of its resources to support the governments and people of these countries.

The beneficiaries supported Vietnam during the country’s struggle for re-unification in the past and development and integration in the present, Dung added.

He also spoke highly of the stringent and effective measures adopted by the governments as well as the determination of the people in the African countries in battling COVID-19, affirming that Vietnam is ready to share experience in pandemic prevention and combat with African nations and international friends.

Ambassadors from recipient countries thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the valuable assistance, describing it as proof of the traditional friendship between the countries and Vietnam.

They also praised Vietnam’s achievements in fighting the pandemic over the past time and pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and enhancing recovery in the post-pandemic period./.