Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.
VNA

  • A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to African countries' representatives (Photo: VNA)

  • A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Mozambique (Photo: VNA)

  • A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Angola (Photo: VNA)

  • A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Algeria (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung delivers a speech at the event (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and Ambassadors and representatives from the embassies of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria and South Africa in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and the delegates (Photo: VNA)

