Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations
-
A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to African countries' representatives (Photo: VNA)
-
A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Mozambique (Photo: VNA)
-
A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Angola (Photo: VNA)
-
A token of medical supplies is handed over by Deputy FM To Anh Dung to a representative from Algeria (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung delivers a speech at the event (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and Ambassadors and representatives from the embassies of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria and South Africa in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and the delegates (Photo: VNA)