At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has symbolically presented anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to the Government of South Sudan.



The supplies include 1,000 protective suits and 100,000 anti-bacteria masks produced by Vietnamese defence companies, which were carried by the Royal Australian Air Force.



Speaking at the event in New York on May 19, Ambassador Quy said with the gift, the Vietnamese Government wants to share difficulties with South Sudan in the fight against the pandemic.



According to the Worldometers data, the number of COVID-19 infections reached 10,652 and deaths amounted to 115 as of May 19.



Vietnam has deployed peacekeeping forces in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) since 2014. Later from 2018, the country launched the level-2 field hospital with 63 medical and technical staff there who are rotated annually. There are about 18,500 in the UNMISS now.



In response to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s appeal to vaccination for the UN peacekeeping mission forces, Vietnam actively inoculated staff of the level-2 hospital No.3 before their departure and carried vaccines to South Sudan to give Vietnamese forces shots./.