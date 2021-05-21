The supplies include 1,000 protective suits and 100,000 anti-bacteria masks produced by Vietnamese defence companies, which were carried by the Royal Australian Air Force.

According to the Worldometers data, the number of COVID-19 infections reached 10,652 and deaths amounted to 115 as of May 19.

Vietnam has deployed peacekeeping forces in the UN Mission in South Sudan since 2014. Later from 2018, the country launched the level-2 field hospital with 63 medical and technical staff there who are rotated annually. There are about 18,500 in the mission now./.

VNA