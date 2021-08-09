Vietnam presents noble orders to Lao public security units, officers
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith witness the signing of cooperation document between the two ministries of public security. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Sixteen units and 41 officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security were honoured with noble orders of the Vietnamese State on August 9.
Minister of Public Security General To Lam, on behalf of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, presented the orders, including 18 first-, second- and third-class Independence Orders and 39 first-, second- and third-class Labour Orders, to the Lao units and officers when he has been accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his official friendly visit to the neighbouring country.
The orders have showed the acknowledgement and appreciation of the Vietnamese Party, State and people of achievements the Lao public security forces have recorded over the past six decades, Lam said.
Such achievements have actively and effectively contributed to consolidating and fostering cooperation between the two ministries in safeguarding national security, and ensuring social order and safety in each country, he added.
The Vietnamese public security forces always stand side by side, and fruitfully cooperate with their Lao counterparts in any circumstances to complete tasks entrusted the Parties, States and people of the two nations.
On behalf of the awardees, Lao Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Vilay Lakhamphong attributed achievements of the Lao public security forces to the wholehearted support and assistance of the Vietnamese side.
He suggested the Lao and Vietnamese public security forces raise vigilance against plots of hostile forces that aim to undermine the solidarity between the two countries, while strengthening coordination to perform their tasks./.