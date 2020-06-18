Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
A new museum showcasing the contributions made by journalist over the years will officially open in Hanoi on June 19, coinciding with the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Journalism Day.
The museum has 20,000 exhibits on display showcasing the history of Vietnamese journalism. (Photo: laodong.vn)
The Vietnam Press Museum features more than 20,000 exhibits and documents covering from 1865 through to the present day.
It depicts coverage by journalists from the resistance time through to modern times.
“The Vietnam Press Museum was born late compared to many other museums,” said Tran Thi Kim Hoa, the museum’s director.
“Putting the collection together has been very difficult.”
In 2014, some of 500 exhibits were donated by veteran journalists to Vietnam Journalist Association where the museum is based, according to the director.
“To collect more exhibits we called on and encouraged journalists to donate their work to paint a picture of the history of journalism.”
Almost 20,000 original exhibits are on display at the museum, including 700 rare and unique objects.
“We asked a technician to recreate a dark room with historic equipment which was used by Vietnam News Agency’s photographers before 1975,” said veteran journalist Le Quoc Trung, the museum’s consultant.
The museum also has 26 videos to introduce to visitors the history of Vietnam journalism and the outstanding journalists who have worked in the industry.
It will open from 8am to 5pm at E2 Duong Dinh Nghe road, Cau Giay district./.