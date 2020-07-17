Culture - Sports Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong A new exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong (reformed opera) will be opened in September by the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.

Culture - Sports Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.

Culture - Sports No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture - Sports Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21 and 22 to announce the list of sports at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.