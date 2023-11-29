Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference step up ties Delegates of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) shared their working experience at a conference held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 28.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban young army officers gather at seminar Young officers from the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces gathered at a seminar in Hanoi on November 28 to tighten the loyal solidarity between the two countries and armies.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts leaders of Japanese parties, parliamentarians President Vo Van Thuong hosted in Tokyo on November 28 separate receptions for leaders of Japanese parties and Japanese lawmakers and friends who are close to Vietnam.