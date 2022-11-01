Politics Vietnam, Nepal promote cooperation in consular affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.

Politics Vietnam enhances press cooperation with Cuba, RoK Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper Le Quoc Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.

Politics Chief of VPA general staff chairs rehearsals for AARM-30 opening, closing ceremonies Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence on October 31 chaired the rehearsals for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30) to be hosted by Vietnam next week.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.