Business HCM City calls on US firms to boost investment Ho Chi Minh City is prioritising foreign investment into projects on urban infrastructure and environment treatment, said Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem on December 13.

Business Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this year Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year, revealed Vo Huy Cuong, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, on December 13.

Business Singaporean firm interested in Quang Tri Airport project The central province of Quang Tri has asked CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, a major provider of infrastructure, building management and consultancy services from Singapore, to support developing Quang Tri Airport project.