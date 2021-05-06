Society 'No one left behind' project helps locals start online F&B businesses The “No one left behind” project in Ho Chi Minh City is offering support to local people who want to start their own food and beverage business online.

Society National inspection drive aims to detect illegal immigrants The Minister of Public Security has ordered a national examination campaign to discover illegal immigrants in Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security’s Spokesperson Lieut. Gen. To An Xo said at the Government’s regular press conference on May 5.

Society Exhibition on National Assembly kicks off in Bac Ninh More than 500 photos and documents featuring the first General Election and development of the National Assembly of Vietnam are being displayed in the northern province of Bac Ninh.