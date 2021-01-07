Vietnam prioritising enhanced cooperation between UN, regional organisations
As an active member of ASEAN and the UN Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will continue to give priority to strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, especially in preventing conflict, and is willing to coordinate with the international community for a better and more stable world, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)
The Deputy FM made the statement at a high-level open debate of the UNSC held online on January 6, during which he stressed that Vietnam has a deep understanding of the dangers to peace in unstable contexts.
According to Trung, maintaining international peace and security in the current context requires a comprehensive, inclusive, and systematic approach at all stages of the peace process and with the involvement of all stakeholders.
The root cause of issues must be solved in a comprehensive manner rather than singly, he said, noting that developing countries and nations facing instabilities need to be provided with adequate support to respond to global challenges.
As a key player in maintaining international peace and security, the UNSC should pursue a comprehensive and inclusive approach, maintain solidarity and resilience, and strengthen cooperation with other UN agencies and regional organisations to make positive changes in the field.
The multilateral system, with the UN at its core, should be an important mechanism for coordinating efforts at the global level, Trung said, adding that countries need to strengthen their commitment to complying with the UN Charter and international law.
Participants at the high-level open debate (Source: VNA)
According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, conflicts are becoming more and more complicated across the world. He called on international and regional organisations to promote the implementation of peace-building policies to support countries in carrying out socio-economic development goals.
He underlined the need for the international community to increase cooperation to overcome crises, and support post-conflict reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the African Union Commission Abdel Fattah el-Sisi urged countries to coordinate and enhance policies to ensure security, build post-conflict reconstruction strategies, and promote unity towards reconciliation and the settlement of conflicts./.