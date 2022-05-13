Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam sees economic ties with US as driver for stronger partnership: PM The Government of Vietnam views the economic, trade, investment and financial relations with the US as a strong driver for boosting the bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in their Washington D.C meeting on May 12 morning (local time).

Politics Vietnam – leading partner of US in Southeast Asia: expert Vietnam is a leading important partner of the US in the Southeast Asian region, said Elizabeth Freund Larus, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Mary Washington while talking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Washington D.C.