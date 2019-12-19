Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countries
Vietnam has extended visa exemption for 13 countries, including the UK, Germany, Russia, and Japan, with each allowed stay not exceeding 15 days.
Vietnam will continue waiving visas for the citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Belarus until December 31, 2022, according to Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
Nationals from the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are also exempted from applying for a visa when visiting Vietnam until June 30, 2021.